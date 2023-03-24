Chelsea working to sign 19-year-old ace who is on Arsenal and Man Utd radar

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

A report from Football insider claims that the Blues are currently working to bring the 19-year-old to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. They will face competition from Arsenal and Manchester United as well.

The 19-year-old has been a key player for Southampton since joining the club from Manchester City last summer.

Apparently, the Premier League giants have a £40 million buyback clause in the player’s contract and it remains to be seen whether Manchester City decides to bring him back to the club.

It is no secret that Chelsea will have to bring in midfield reinforcements, especially with N’Golo Kante expected to leave the club on a free transfer. Players like Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-cheek and Mateo Kovacic have been linked with exits from the club as well.

Lavia has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder and he could be the ideal partner for Enzo Fernandez at the heart of Chelsea’s midfield next season.

The opportunity to play for a club like Chelsea is likely to be an attractive proposition for the young midfielder.

Southampton are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table and they are in real danger of going down to the championship at the end of the season. The 19-year-old will not want to play in the second tier of English football and the Saints could be under pressure to cash in on him.

Meanwhile, Arsenal need to add more depth to the midfield as well and Lavia could be the ideal partner for Thomas Partey. As far as Manchester United are concerned, the 19-year-old would be a much-needed upgrade on Scott McTominay next season.