Video: Kylian Mbappe has Holland defence on strings for sensational goal

International Football
Posted by

France were convincing 4-0 winners over Holland on Friday night and PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe scored one of the goals of the round. 

The 24-year-old netted earlier in the clash making it 3-0 to the French after just 20 minutes but it was the goal scored 68 minutes later that had people talking.

Mbappe had the Dutch defence on strings as he performed two fake shots and that resulted in the PSG superstar producing a wonderful goal at the end of the run.

More Stories / Latest News
Graham Potter doesn’t want summer signing in his squad as Chelsea consider terminating contract
New update on Julian Nagelsmann’s future brings good news to Tottenham fans
Exclusive: ‘Everyone’s getting the feeling’ – Christian Falk drops exciting Man Utd transfer update
More Stories Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.