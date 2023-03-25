Video: Kylian Mbappe has Holland defence on strings for sensational goal

France were convincing 4-0 winners over Holland on Friday night and PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe scored one of the goals of the round.

The 24-year-old netted earlier in the clash making it 3-0 to the French after just 20 minutes but it was the goal scored 68 minutes later that had people talking.

Mbappe had the Dutch defence on strings as he performed two fake shots and that resulted in the PSG superstar producing a wonderful goal at the end of the run.