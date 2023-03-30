“A firm no” – Reliable Liverpool journalist says Reds’ move for Bundesliga star is unlikely

Liverpool have recently been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt star Evan Ndicka but Reds journalist, Neil Jones, has stated that a deal doesn’t look like it will happen. 

Jurgen Klopp is in the market for a centre-back this summer and everything about a move for the French star makes sense. The defender is young, has a good profile for the German’s team, and is a free agent but according to Jones, Liverpool will not make a move for the 23-year-old this summer.

“Unfortunately, the conversations I have had about this player have sort of been, I wouldn’t say a hard no, but a firm no,” the GOAL journalist told The Redmen TV.

“The people I have spoken to around Liverpool have poured cold water on it and I sort of believed them to be fair.”

According to the Mirror, Liverpool have followed the French defender since he emerged as a teenager with Auxerre and will try to bring him to Anfield in the summer. Arsenal and Tottenham are also monitoring Ndicka’s situation and the interest in the centre-back doesn’t stop there as a whole host of European clubs want the Frankfurt star.

A move for Ndicka would have made sense for the Merseyside club as it would have saved funds for their midfield rebuild. However, it doesn’t look like a switch to Anfield will happen this summer but the French defender will have plenty of more clubs to choose from.

