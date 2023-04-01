Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly keen on signing the Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka.

The Frenchman is set to leave the German club at the end of the season when his contract expires and he has been linked with clubs like Tottenham Hotspur as well.

As per 90 min, Liverpool and Manchester City have already been in touch with the representatives of the defender and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Liverpool are in need of defensive reinforcements, especially with players like Joe Gomez and Joel Matip showing considerable decline this season.

The 23-year-old French defender could prove to be the ideal acquisition, especially on a free transfer.

He would not only strengthen the Liverpool backline, but the Reds would also be able to spend their funds strengthening the other areas of the squad.

Ndicka will probably look for ample game time before selecting his next destination and Liverpool might be able to offer him more first-team action compared to Manchester City.

The defending Premier League champions already have players like Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte at their disposal.

The likes of Matip have been linked with a move away from Liverpool at the end of the season and Ndicka could be his replacement at Anfield.

Signing the 23-year-old on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke from the Reds. The Frenchman has the potential to develop into a quality player and a manager like Jurgen Klopp could help him improve and fulfil his potential.