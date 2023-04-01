Video: Gabriel Jesus’ apparent dive to win the penalty before scoring from the spot

Arsenal have taken the lead against the run of play after Jesus scored from the spot.

However, the goal was not without controversy as Leeds fans were left angered by Jesus’ perceived dive in the box.

Jesus had a slight contact with Ayling’s legs after outsmarting him with his quick feet, but the way he went down seemed exaggerated to many.

Regardless, Jesus successfully converted the penalty to score his first goal since October and put Arsenal in the driving seat.