Barcelona put £90m price tag on Man City and Man United target

Barcelona still find themselves in a financial mess heading into the summer transfer window and in order to spend the Catalan club will need to sell stars.

One player that could head for the exit door at the Camp Nou is winger Ansu Fati as the 20-year-old is not an essential member of Xavi’s team.

The Spain international has had his young career plagued by some serious injuries and that has affected his development since the young star burst onto the scene as the potential attacking successor to Lionel Messi at the La Liga giants.

Fati has a contract at Barcelona until 2027 but that could be cut short this summer if the Catalan club’s £90m asking price is met, reports Football Insider.

According to the report, both Manchester clubs are interested in Ansu Fati along with Chelsea, but it is believed that the 20-year-old would prefer to stay in Spain. The winger’s father recently expressed his frustration over his son’s lack of playing time at Barcelona this season, suggesting he should leave for another club in the summer.

Fati is a very talented player and has the potential to be a superstar in the coming years, however, £90m is a lot of money for a player who still has a lot of questions around him.