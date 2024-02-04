Liverpool have been linked with a surprise move for the Barcelona winger Ansu Fati.

The 21-year-old Spanish winger is currently on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion. He joined the Premier League league club at the start of the season in order to play regularly and he has scored four goals and picked up one assist across 18 matches in all competitions.

A report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool are keeping tabs on him as they look to replace Mohamed Salah in the coming months.

The Egyptian international has a contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2025 and they could consider selling him in the summer summer if he does not renew his contract. They will not want to lose a player of his quality on a free transfer next year. It makes sense to sell the player while he still holds substantial value.

Salah has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club and they will need to replace him adequately. While there is no doubt that the 21-year-old Barcelona winger is a talented player, he would be an underwhelming replacement for one of the best players in the world.

Fati’s output is nowhere close to the Liverpool star, and he would struggle to replace the Egyptian’s contributions. Salah is an elite creator and goalscorer.

The 21-year-old could be a useful long-term acquisition for Liverpool, but they must look to bring in another established attacker as well.