Video: Brilliant Ansu Fati finish gives Brighton early lead at Ajax

It took less than 15 minutes for Ansu Fati to show his class for Brighton and Hove Albion at Ajax.

The Dutch giants are really struggling this season, and Fati’s brilliant finish silenced the Amsterdam Arena.

It was reminiscent of the sort of finish we were used to seeing from him during his time at Barcelona, outpacing the Ajax back-line after a mistake before sliding it home and past the despairing dive of keeper, Ramaj.

Brighton take the lead in Amsterdam ? Young Ajax midfielder Silvano Vos is caught in possession and Ansu Fati pounces! #UEL pic.twitter.com/egJkZaAubX — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 9, 2023

ANSU FATI WHAT A GOAL??? pic.twitter.com/bZRi60ay8m — Culers Media (@lewyball) November 9, 2023

Pictures from Viaplay and TNT Sports