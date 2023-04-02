Chelsea refuse to sell star to Barcelona after La Liga club go behind Blues’ back

Chelsea will reportedly not sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona this summer as the Blues look to offload the veteran striker.

The Gabon international moved to Stamford Bridge last summer from Barcelona when Thomas Tuchel was in charge but has fallen down the pecking order ever since the arrival of Graham Potter.

The former Brighton boss left Aubameyang out of his Champions League squad to make way for new arrivals and he has played very little since – accumulating around 438 minutes across 12 Premier League matches this season.

Barcelona were one club looking to take the 33-year-old back this summer but according to Todofichajes, Chelsea will not sell to the Catalan club.

According to the report, Aubameyang would be happy to return to Barcelona but Chelsea refuses to deal with the La Liga giants regarding the Gabon star as they approached the player without the permission of the London club.

Therefore, the forward will have to look elsewhere, with Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid also eyeing a move for the 33-year-old.