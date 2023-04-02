AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Apparently, the Italian outfit are already looking for potential replacements.

Hernandez is undoubtedly one of the best left-backs around Europe right now and he has been a key player for Milan. The 25-year-old has been included in the Serie A team of the season for the last three years.

According to reports via Fichajes, the highly talented French international defender is on the radar of Premier League clubs Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City need to bring in a specialist left-back and they have been reliant on Nathan Ake to play as the full-back this season. The Dutchman is the central defender and the signing of Hernandez will allow him to play in his natural role.

Meanwhile, Chelsea signed Marc Cucurella at the start of the season and the former Brighton defender has been largely underwhelming at Stamford Bridge so far.

As far as Tottenham Hotspur are concerned, they have been using Ivan Perisic as the left-sided wing back and the Croatian could be on his way out of the club after the departure of Antonio Conte.

Furthermore, Perisic is in his twilight years and Tottenham must look to bring in a quality left-back. The likes of Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies have not been hugely impressive and Hernandez could be an upgrade on both players.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.