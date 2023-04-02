Manchester United star wanted back on loan at former club

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is reportedly wanted back on loan at his former club Leicester City next season.

The England international notably left the Foxes for a move to Old Trafford back in the summer of 2019, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t really lived up to expectations for much of his time with Man Utd.

Maguire has now fallen down the pecking order under new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, and it could mean his future will come into some doubt this summer.

According to the Sun, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is keen to bring the 30-year-old back to the King Power Stadium on loan in order to fix his side’s leaky defence.

Maguire had been a top performer for Leicester in his first spell, so it could make sense for him try going back there to revive his career.

Despite his poor United form, Maguire has remained an important part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad, so could still have plenty to offer to most other Premier League clubs, even if representing one of the biggest names in the country is just a bit beyond him.