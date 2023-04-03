Erik ten Hag wants to bring Bundesliga star to Man United with positive talks already held

Man United have already held positive talks with the representatives of Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong as Erik ten Hag wants the right-back at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old has a contract at the German club until 2025 but the defender is open to leaving Leverkusen in the summer, reports Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

Talks have already begun between the Premier League giants and the player’s agent, Jeffrey Lemmert, as the Red Devils start the process to get Ten Hag his man.

??Excl. News #Frimpong: Talks between his agent Jeffrey Lemmert and @ManUtd have started! 1st round was very positive. Ten Hag admires the player. Frimpong is open to leave Leverkusen in summer. Contract until 2025. Top season of the 22 y/o: 8 ??/ 9 ??! #MUFC @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/IsNAnC1ED4 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 3, 2023

Frimpong is having an amazing season with Bayer Leverkusen scoring eight goals and assisting a further nine across all competitions this season.

The right-back would likely take the starting spot in Ten Hag’s team but the 22-year-old could also be a backup for Diogo Dalot. The interest in the Leverkusen star doesn’t bode well for Aaron Wan-Bissake whose future is in doubt heading into the summer, despite having an improved season at Old Trafford.

The next transfer window is set to be a big one for United as they look to close the gap on Man City and Arsenal, and it looks like they are already making moves ahead of its opening.