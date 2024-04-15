Manchester United are reportedly now ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal in the race for the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The Netherlands international has been a world class performer for Leverkusen this season, playing a key role in Xabi Alonso’s side winning the Bundesliga title in a surprise triumph over Bayern Munich, who had won the last eleven titles in a row.

It now looks likely that Frimpong will be on the move this summer due to the €40million release clause in his contract, with a host of top clubs looking at him at the moment.

According to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, it’s now Man Utd leading the race for Frimpong’s signature, with the Red Devils eager to sign a new right-back this summer to give them an upgrade on Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Frimpong transfer: Man United now the favourites for Dutch right-back

It now seems the three teams left in the race for Frimpong are United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, with Liverpool and Arsenal seemingly no longer in the running for the 23-year-old.

At one point, both the Reds and the Gunners had also looked like strong contenders to sign Frimpong, but if he makes the move to the Premier League now it will most likely be to Old Trafford.

It would have been exciting to see Frimpong in this Arsenal side, perhaps providing a more attack-minded option than Ben White to link up with Bukayo Saka, while his arrival at Liverpool might also have been an intriguing tactical experiment, moving Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield.

Still, Frimpong could also form an important part of a new-look United side, who will surely be making plenty of changes this summer after INEOS partly took over the club and assumed sporting control, while there may even be a change in manager.