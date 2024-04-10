Liverpool want to sign £35m-rated Man United, Arsenal target with 23 goal contributions

Liverpool are keen on signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

According to Football Insider, the 23-year-old could facilitate Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move into the midfield.

The England international has been outstanding with his passing, vision and execution over the years and he deserves to play in a more advanced role.

Despite the emergence of Conor Bradley, Liverpool need to sign a quality right-back before moving Alexander-Arnold into the midfield.

Frimpong has proven his quality in German football, and he is certainly good enough enough for the Premier League. He will add defensive cover and attacking output to the Liverpool side.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be hard to turn down for the 23-year-old, and he will be hoping that Liverpool can secure an agreement with the German club.

Frimpong has been outstanding this season, scoring 12 goals and picking up 11 assists in all competitions. For a defender, his attacking output is exceptional and Liverpool would do well to secure his signature soon.

The defender has a £35 million release clause in his contract and Liverpool will have to trigger it if they want to sign the player. They have the financial means to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see if they step up their interest in the player with a concrete offer in the summer.

Frimpong will improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a world-class right-back with the right guidance. The £35 million investment could look like a major bargain for the Reds.

Frimpong on Man United and Arsenal radar

The player is on the radar of clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal as well.

Manchester United need an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the Dutchman would be the ideal addition. Meanwhile, Arsenal have used Ben White as the right back at times and they need a more natural fit for that role.

Frimpong could improve all three clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.