Bayern set to scupper Man United and Arsenal moves for £34m-rated target

As the Premier League season surges towards the business end, Arsenal are still in the hunt for their first title in 20 years.

The Gunners will surely be hoping that they can win their match against Brentford this weekend, with title rivals Liverpool and Man City, who play each other, drawing in order that Arsenal will end the weekend on top of the pile.

That will mean the destiny of the trophy would then be in their own hands again and, if they were able to hang on and claim the silverware, it makes them an altogether more attractive proposition for potential new signings.

Bayern want to scupper Arsenal’s hopes of getting Frimpong

As BILD have previously noted, Bayer Leverkusen’s brilliant Jeremie Frimpong has long been of interest to Mikel Arteta.

Jeremie Frimpong could be a bargain summer option for Arsenal

It’s thought that the Spaniard would like to acquire the player to give Ben White some competition at the back.

Football.london also credit Man United with an interest in the £34m-rated target, but both Premier League sides could find themselves out of luck as German giants, Bayern Munich, are now flexing their muscles.

Sky Sports Germany go as far as to say that Frimpong is being closely monitored by the current Bundesliga champions, though given that Thomas Tuchel will no longer be their manager after this season, there may be a change of direction in Bavaria in terms of transfer targets.

