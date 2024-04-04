Liverpool keen on £35m-rated Man Utd, Arsenal target with 22-G/A this season

Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that the 23-year-old is a target for the two Premier League clubs and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on him.

Frimpong has been in excellent form for the German club this season and he has 11 goals and 11 assists across all competitions. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for all three Premier League clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

Liverpool have Trent Alexander-Arnold as their first-choice right back but the England international has been tipped to move into the midfield in the near future. Frimpong could be a quality acquisition for the Reds and his arrival would allow Alexander-Arnold to operate as a creative midfielder.

At Manchester United, he could prove to be an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford. The former Crystal Palace defender has not been able to live up to the expectations since joining Manchester United and he could be moved on in the summer.

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY – APRIL 08: Jeremie Frimpong of Leverkusen runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt at BayArena on April 08, 2023 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Arsenal keen on Jeremie Frimpong as well

As far as Arsenal are concerned, they have used Ben White as the right back quite often. Frimpong would be a more natural fit for that role and he could add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack going forward.

The opportunity to join a top Premier League club will be quite tempting for the young defender and he could look to take the next step in his career in the summer.

The defender has a £35 million release clause in his contract and the three English clubs certainly have the financial means to trigger it.

