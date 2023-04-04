Blow for Chelsea as one candidate has already decided to turn down manager’s job

There’s been an early setback for Chelsea in their search for a new manager as one rumoured candidate has decided to turn them down.

Despite a report yesterday from the Independent claiming that Roberto De Zerbi was one option being considered by the Blues, it seems he’s ready to ignore any interest in favour of staying with Brighton, according to the Evening Standard.

De Zerbi has done hugely impressive work with the Seagulls since he replaced Graham Potter earlier in the season, and it seems that he could have been in line to replace Potter once again after his departure from Stamford Bridge.

The Italian tactician would probably do well to stay where he is, however, with Chelsea looking like a club in chaos at the moment after a flurry of big changes on the pitch and at board level since Roman Abramovich sold them last year.

Chelsea will now have to convince someone else to take over, with De Zerbi not interested, which makes sense as this season could still potentially be an exciting one for Brighton.

One imagines De Zerbi can also afford to wait a bit longer for opportunities from bigger clubs, as there’ll surely be plenty of interest in him after his strong work at Brighton.