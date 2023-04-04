Liverpool interested in midfielder who almost joined Arsenal in the summer

Liverpool are said to be interested in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo ahead of the summer as they look to freshen up their midfield.

The Telegraph say that Caicedo is a new target for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp looks to reinvent his midfield for next season.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain have been confirmed for an exit on free transfers this summer by Fabrizio Romano and despite the pair not being first-choice options for the Reds this season, some new names will still be looked at.

Caicedo recently signed a new contract at the Amex until 2027, just a couple of months after he looked destined to leave the Seagulls when he put out a statement regarding his desire to find a new club.

Caicedo is back to being a key player for Roberto de Zerbi after the Italian ordered him to stay away from training following his transfer statement

Brighton reportedly turned down bids from Arsenal and Chelsea for the Ecuadorian in January as they affirmed their stance on how important they considered Caicedo to be but it looks like the interest in him won’t end there, with Liverpool circling.

The Telegraph also says that the Reds retain interest in Matheus Nunes and Mason Mount, the latter going through contract disputes of his own at Chelsea, so it will be very interesting to see which avenue Liverpool go down in order to upgrade their engine room.

 

