Luis Enrique already in talks with Chelsea as Todd Boehly attempts to move on from Potter debacle

Although it’s not been that long since Graham Potter was relieved of his duties at Chelsea, it appears the Blues could have a new manager in place before they face Real Madrid in the Champions League, with former Los Blancos star, Luis Enrique, apparently in talks with the west Londoners.

With no club ties or compensation to be paid, it’s clear why Luis Enrique remains an attractive proposition for Todd Boehly.

A manager of some renown with Barcelona and Spain, he’s well used to working at elite level and managing high-profile stars.

Moreover, Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack, noted that Luis Enrique would be amenable to a move to the Premier League and particularly to London, and Chelsea clearly tick both boxes.

Now it appears that Chelsea have moved quickly to determine whether such a move would be viable for all parties.

According to AS, cited by Football Espana, Ivan de la Pena is negotiating terms on Luis Enrique’s behalf with the Blues’ Sporting Director, Christopher Vivell.

Were negotiations brought to a successful conclusion, he’s sure to be a popular appointment.

With respect, he has the gravitas that Graham Potter did not, and the strength of character to dominate a squad of elite level world stars.

What Chelsea need now is to be motivated and energised to finish the season in the best possible way, and if he can be brought in soon, then Luis Enrique will have the opportunity to ensure just that.