Exclusive: De Zerbi is the favourite to replace Poch at Chelsea

Roberto De Zerbi wants to leave Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the season, confirmed.

The Italian coach is keen to have an experience elsewhere according to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of his situation, and he’s open to listening to all proposals on the table for him at big European clubs.

De Zerbi has been included on the shortlists of clubs such as AC Milan, Barcelona, Napoli, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich, but currently the option that seems to appears to be the most concrete is with the Blues.

Chelsea want De Zerbi

In fact, the two Italian clubs, for different reasons, have had difficulty in being able to convince De Zerbi.

For AC Milan he represents a good option but one that’s economically complicated, while Napoli was rejected directly by the coach.

As with the Rossoneri, the possibility of coaching Barcelona also appears to be complex from an economic point of view, in addition to the fact that President Laporta is convincing Xavi to change his mind and stay next season too.

Liverpool and Manchester United seem to be more oriented towards other choices on the bench, while Chelsea consider him as first option in the event of Pochettino’s departure.

The Blues are looking for a coach who knows how to enhance young players and improve the level of the squad; something that De Zerbi has proven to do very well.

Furthermore, having already coached a talent who has never completely convinced in the Premier League like Mudryk – Chelsea paid around €100 million in winter 2023 – and being able to relaunch his career, represents another element that is proving be be a compelling argument for the Chelsea management to consider De Zerbi as the ideal profile and possible replacement for Poch.

The Italian coach, who would have full autonomy in all decisions – transfer market topics included – is also convinced that the Chelsea option is good for him.

Finally, there is Bayern Munich.

Tuchel’s farewell is certain, as is their first choice for the bench, Ralf Rangnick.

However, the current Austria coach has some constraints with the national team which, if they cannot be resolved, would mean that the Bavarians opt for the backup solution – De Zerbi.

At that point, he may find himself at a crossroads: choose Bayern’s project or Chelsea’s?