More disappointment for Chelsea as top player will walk out this summer

Chelsea FC
It’s set to be another summer of change for Chelsea Football Club, which will include one experienced campaigner seeking pastures new.

Whether Mauricio Pochettino lives to fight on for another season is largely going to depend on how Todd Boehly sees the squad developing under the Argentinian.

There are plusses and minuses against Poch at present it would seem.

The Blues are far too inconsistent and, despite spending a ridiculous amount during the last summer window, many of the clubs new signings have either been injured or flattered to deceive during the current campaign.

That said, it’s believed that the manager is well liked by his playing staff, and by Boehly continuing with a ‘hire em and fire em’ attitude, in the short and longer term that benefits nobody.

There will be business conducted in the transfer window, and given the relative inexperience of the team, seeing Thiago Silva walk out of the club isn’t likely to please the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Thiago Silva to leave Chelsea

Despite his advancing years, the Brazilian continues to perform to the best of his ability.

Even if he were not considered as a regular starter from next season, his experience would be invaluable to the team as they attempt to haul themselves back towards the top of the Premier League.

They’ve been a team in transition ever since Boehly took over, and things need to settle down at the club now in order for them to be able to move forward in all areas.

From Thiago Silva’s point of view, according to CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, writing on X (formerly Twitter), he has many other options to consider this summer.

He will be leaving as a free agent, however, with the decision having apparently already been made but not yet officially communicated.

