Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are reportedly keen on appointing the Feyenoord manager Arne Slot at the end of the season.

A report from De Telegraaf claims that both Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the 44-year-old who has impressed with Feyenoord this season.

According to the report, the manager could leave the Dutch club for a set fee in the summer of 2024. He has a contract with Feyenoord until the summer of 2025 and it will be interesting to see if the Dutch outfit can hold on to him beyond this summer.

Both Chelsea and Tottenham are in need of a quality manager after getting rid of Graham Potter and Antonio Conte respectively.

While Chelsea have put Bruno Saltor in charge on an interim basis, Tottenham have decided to depend on Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason. The two Premier League clubs have had a mediocre campaign this season and they will be hoping to finish the season strongly.

Looks like it's between Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique for the Chelsea job… Who do YOU think should get it, #CFC fans? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 5, 2023

It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to bring in a permanent manager before the end of the season.

Slot has done an impressive job at Feyenoord and he will not want to leave the club midway through the campaign. Chelsea and Tottenham will probably have to wait until the summer in order to appoint him.

Also, the fact that his release clause will apply in the summer of 2024 means that Feyenoord could demand a premium for him in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can finish in the Champions League position this season. On the other hand, Chelsea are in the bottom half and they are highly unlikely to make it to the top four.