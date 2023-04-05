Chelsea have their Graham Potter replacement as managerial candidate accepts offer to take over at Stamford Bridge

The managerial merry-go-round continues to turn apace, though it appears that at least one position has been filled – for the time being.

Once Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly, had decided to relieve Graham Potter of his duties, the search began for his replacement.

Coming with only a handful of games left until the end of the 2022/23 Premier League season, however, was always going to prove problematic for the Chelsea hierarchy in terms of getting a full-time managerial appointment over the line.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that they’ve gone for someone that knows the club well and can see them through until the end of the campaign when they can make a firm decision on who should take the role moving forward.

According to talkSPORT, former Blues player and manager, Frank Lampard, has accepted an offer to become interim manager at Stamford Bridge.

It’s a decision that makes perfect business sense, although Chelsea’s supporters might be a little underwhelmed given that both Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann have been recently linked per The Telegraph (subscription required).

At any other time of the season, it’s entirely probable that either of those two latter names would be in position, but there is little point in bringing in a new style of play when there’s still a chance that a Champions League could be won.

Though Lampard’s previous stint at the club, and his time at Everton, didn’t end well, he should at least be given the respect his playing achievements deserve, and the fact he’s willing to help out his former club in their hour of need.