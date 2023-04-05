David Beckham’s unbelievable offer to Lionel Messi to ensure summer switch to Inter Miami

All the while that Lionel Messi doesn’t sign new deal with Paris Saint-Germain, the rumours will continue to swirl as to where he ends up next, and David Beckham’s Inter Miami have made the Argentinian World Cup winner a frankly unbelievable offer.

According to Sky Sports, Messi leaving the Parisien giants is increasingly being seen as a scenario that would suit all parties, though it isn’t clear as to why the player doesn’t see his immediate future at the Parc des Princes.

The same report suggests that Barcelona have made no secret of their desire to see their talisman return, and it’s thought that Messi would prefer to stay in Europe for at least one more season.

If money is a factor this could rule the Catalans out, however, given that their debts are over a billion euros according to ESPN.

There’ll be no such problems for Saudi Pro League side, Al-Hilal, who are reported to be ready to offer Messi a mind-boggling £350m per year according to the Daily Mail.

It would be hard to top such an offer you would think, but David Beckham might have done just that as, per The Independent, an equity stake in Inter Miami would be a sweetener to get the current World Cup winning captain through the door.

More Stories / Latest News Frank Lampard could make shock return to Chelsea on interim basis Club believe they should have sold player to West Ham and admit to making a mistake Pundit thinks Liverpool forward and Jurgen Klopp have fallen out

Clearly, MLS isn’t up to the level of the elite leagues in Europe and that is, potentially, the only thing stopping such a deal from going through.

That’s not to say it won’t be revisited in the future.