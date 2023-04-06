Eddie Howe admits Newcastle not following Man United’s results

Eddie Howe is only focused on Newcastle United’s performances and results.

The Magpies have undoubtedly been this season’s standout performers. After securing a takeover by a wealthy Saudi-backed consortium 12 months ago, the northeast giants have enjoyed a hugely impressive climb back to the top.

Although the club’s spending has been relatively modest in comparison with their owner’s vast wealth, the club, thanks to Howe, have managed to rival some of the country’s best teams.

And looking to unsettle the traditional top four, Newcastle United, currently sitting third in the Premier League table, appear on course to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

In direct competition with Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United, who they beat 2-0 last weekend, Howe’s Magpies are continuing their impressive European charge, and their case was handed yet another boost after they thumped West Ham 5-1 on Wednesday night.

United were also in action on Wednesday, and even though the Red Devils also claimed all three points after beating Brentford 1-0, Howe, while speaking to BBC Sport after his side’s game, confirmed he has no interest in following other team’s results.

“I thought it was a tough game. A strange scoreline. It could have been different if they’d scored their early chance,” the Englishman said.

“We rode our luck at times. We scored some great goals. When we clicked into gear we were very good. It’s been a really good night.

“[It was a] really good performance from Callum. He’s an outstanding goalscorer and has been a huge player for us. I was pleased with the second half as we played with more control. We weren’t perfect.

“We’re not really focusing on the league table. I don’t know the other score from tonight. We’ve won, that’s the main thing.”

Newcastle United will now play four more games in April with fixtures including two away games against Brentford and Aston Villa and a home tie against Tottenham before the side welcomes relegation-threatened Everton to St James’ Park on 27 April.