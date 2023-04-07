Reliable journalist reports Newcastle are interested in bringing in two specific types of players

Newcastle United are firmly ensconced in the Premier League’s top four, and their current form suggests that a finish in the Champions League positions is well within their grasp.

With 10 games left of the current campaign, it’s well worth Eddie Howe putting out the feelers to understand what types of players are available to potentially take the Magpies to the next level should they find themselves in the premier European competition from next season.

Howe has certainly got the best out of his side during the 2022/23 campaign, however, having a Champions League season to contend with on top of their English top-flight aspirations means that they’ll need a deeper squad.

Craig Hope, a reliable Daily Mail journalist that covers the goings on at St. James’ Park, has been speaking on his video blog and has suggested the Magpies are interested in bringing in two specific types of player to move them forward.

“What I know is they’re interested in is another right-sided centre-back. Someone who can perhaps play second fiddle, but you know, a younger type to Fabian Schar,” he said.

“Maybe in the mold of a Sven Botman who they brought in, that type of profile 21/22, maybe from the continent someone who can come in and fill that role on the right-hand side probably initially as understudy to Schar. A specialist left-back as well.”

When one considers just how poorly Newcastle played under Steve Bruce, Howe has got them in the groove in double quick time, though he will know more than anyone that to stand still and not improve at this point would be entirely the wrong thing to do.

Given the way in which he likes his teams to play, there appear to be very specific requirements from the management team as to what they wish to see from their players, so it will be interesting to see who they’re able to bring in during the summer.