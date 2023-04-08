Video: Eden Hazard’s son scores a worldie for Real Madrid in a youth tournament

Leo Hazard, son of Real Madrid’s star player Eden Hazard, has made headlines after scoring a stunning goal for the Real Madrid youth team.

The 10-year-old took the ball on the turn and blasted a powerful shot from outside the box, finding the top corner of the net.

Leo’s impressive goal has sparked excitement among football fans, as he looks set to follow in the footsteps of his father and uncles, Thorgan and Kylian.

With a name like Leo Hazard, it seems he is destined for greatness, and his viral goal has certainly caught the attention of many.

The future looks bright for this young talent.

Watch the goal below:

Mira, @hazardeden10, lo que acaba de hacer tu hijo en la #ÍscarCup. ? Widsjfweifnewoc. GOLAZO DE LEO EDEN HAZARD. pic.twitter.com/IGtNckNJ3h — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 8, 2023