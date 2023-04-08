Video: Son scores an absolute screamer from outside the box to give Spurs an early lead

Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son has given Tottenham an important lead over Brighton with a stunning goal.

The South Korean picked up pass a from Perisic on the left and cut inside teasing Joel Veltman before curling it beautifully into the top corner beyond Steele’s reach.

This was his 100th Premier League goal for Tottenham Hotpsur and what a way to score it. He becomes the first Asian player to achieve this.

Watch the brilliant opener below:

HEUNG-MIN SON WITH A SCREAMER FOR HIS 100TH PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL! ? ?: @peacock | #TOTBHA pic.twitter.com/jHzOJw82Zs — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 8, 2023