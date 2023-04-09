Mykhailo Mudryk hoping one major lifestyle change will help ignite Chelsea career

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is hoping to bring his family to England from Ukraine in order to help him settle in London.
That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the family of the former Shakhtar Donetsk star are not with him in England but that could be set to change.
Having joined the Blues in the January transfer window after US billionaire owner Todd Boehly blew Arsenal’s interest out of the water and sealed an eye-watering £88.5m (Sky Sports), Mudryk, 22, was expected to become one of the Premier League’s most exciting attackers.
However, despite featuring in nine Premier League games so far, the 22-year-old has failed to net a single goal with just one assist to his name so far.
Following what has been a hugely disappointing opening two months for Chelsea’s new number 15, it has been reported that in an attempt to settle to life in a different country better and in the hope of finally igniting his career, Mudryk is desperate to be reunited with family, including his parents, who are still living in war-torn Ukraine.