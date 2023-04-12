Newcastle interested in move for exciting young Brighton attacker

It’s sure to be another exciting summer transfer window at the end of the current season, and one in which Newcastle United will be expected to play the fullest part.

The Magpies have been one of the most improved Premier League sides over the last 12 months, and if Eddie Howe wants to continue to ensure that his side are really going places, then he has to strengthen in key areas.

A team can never be short of players who can put the ball in the back of the net, particularly if injuries happen to bite hard or a striker has one of those dry spells in front of goal.

To that end, it’s entirely understandable why Howe might be casting a beady eye over exciting Brighton and Hove Albion talent, Evan Ferguson, with the Daily Mail crediting the Magpies with an interest in the player.

They’ll have their work cut out it seems, as the report also states that not only are Man United, Tottenham and Chelsea also interested, but that the Seagulls want to hang on to their prized asset.

The 18-year-old already has eight goals and three assists in 18 games for the south coast outfit per WhoScored.

He is clearly blossoming in a team that Roberto De Zerbi has playing at their peak most weeks, and who have a decent shout for European football next season if they continue in the same way as they have for the most part during 2022/23.

With so many clubs apparently taking a look, Ferguson would do well to consider that it was Brighton who were prepared to give him a passport into the big time, and are providing the environment in which he’s able to showcase his talents.