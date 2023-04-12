The five names Liverpool will chase after pulling out of race for Jude Bellingham

The news broke on Tuesday night that Liverpool were out of the running for Jude Bellingham despite the England international being Jurgen Klopp’s number-one target for the summer window.

Surprisingly, it was the German coach who played a role in the decision to not spend a huge chunk of their budget on the 19-year-old, along with the owners, and now the Reds will look to acquire two or three names to strengthen the middle of the park.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool’s shortlist contains five players that they will move for in the summer. They are Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, Nicolo Barella, Ryan Gravenberch and Matheus Nunes.

News #LFC: Still on the shortlist and being discussed with #Klopp confirmed: Rice, Caicedo, Barella, Gravenberch and Nunes. Klopp 100 % involved in the decision not to buy #Bellingham. Decision was taken with the owners.

Declan Rice will be a name that excites Liverpool fans as the West Ham star is one of the best players in the Premier League in his position. A creative player such as Nunes would need to be brought in to partner him as Klopp sets about drawing up his midfield for next season.

The news about Bellingham will come as a blow to Liverpool fans but it is a decision Klopp and the owners seem to have thought through.