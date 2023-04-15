One club now very confident of landing Jude Bellingham this summer after Liverpool exit

It was reported this week that Liverpool will not pursue Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham this summer and that has left another Premier League club very confident of signing the midfielder. 

The Reds were the favourites for the 19-year-old’s signature throughout the race but it has been widely reported that they have dropped out due to the price tag attached to the England international and other fees associated with his transfer.

Following this news, Football Insider now report that Man City are very confident that they lead the race to sign Bellingham but it is not a done deal as Real Madrid are still present.

The two European giants are certainly the frontrunners but there is a lot going the way of the English club.

Will Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham unite at Man City?
Man City have a good relationship with Dortmund following recent negotiations for Erling Haaland and Manuel Akanji, with the Manchester club hoping that comes into play this summer when trying to get a deal for the 19-year-old for the line.

Bellingham also has a good relationship with Haaland and City will look to use the Norwegian also to convince the midfielder to move to the Etihad.

The prospect of the 19-year-old joining City is scary for the rest of the Premier League and it will hurt Liverpool fans the most as the England star wanted the move to Anfield.

