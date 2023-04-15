Report: Tottenham could make La Liga attacker their most expensive signing

Tottenham Hotspur are extremely keen on signing the Barcelona winger Ansu Fati at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has not been a regular starter for Barcelona and he has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club.

A report from Mundo Deportivo via Fichajes claims that Tottenham are determined to sign him at the end of the season, and they are willing to pay big money for him. Apparently, the North London club prepared to make him the most expensive signing in their history.

Fati was widely recognised as a world-class talent when he broke into the first-team scene at Barcelona. However, his development has stalled because of persistent injury problems. The Spaniard is still quite young and he has plenty of time to fulfil his world-class potential.

Tottenham definitely need a versatile attacker who can play anywhere across the front three and add goals, and creativity to the side. The Barcelona attacker certainly fits the profile and he could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for the Premier League club.

It is fair to assume that Tottenham will have to finish in the Champions League position in order to attract a player like him.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona are prepared to cash in on their prized young prospect in the summer. The Spanish outfit are going through financial difficulties and it wouldn’t be surprising if they decided to sanction his departure provided a good offer is presented.