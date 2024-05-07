Brighton keen to extend Ansu Fati’s loan but face competition from La Liga club

Barcelona are reportedly willing to offload Ansu Fati again next season.

After spending the campaign on loan with Brighton, the Spanish attacker seemingly has no place in Xavi’s first-team plans.

And according to a recent report from Fichajes, although the 21-year-old doesn’t have a future at the Nou Camp, he isn’t short of suitors.

Brighton want to keep Ansu Fati next season

Even though Fati has missed 14 of the Seagulls’ games through injury this season, Roberto De Zerbi’s side are interested in extending the winger’s stay on the south coast and would like to keep him on loan for next season.

However, keeping hold of the Barcelona starlet for another season may be easier said than done for owner Tony Bloom. The Premier League outfit aren’t the only ones in the hunt for Barcelona’s out-of-favour number 31.

La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid are also big admirers and would like to add the Bissau-born attacker to their squad in time for next season.

These reports come at a time when Memphis Depay is being heavily linked with leaving Atletico and if the former Manchester United winger does end up leaving Madrid, the opportunity to replace him could be one Fati relishes following what has so far been a stop-start breakthrough.