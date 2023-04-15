Video: Bournemouth have equalised against the run of play from a Pedro Porro mistake

AFC Bournemouth Tottenham FC
Tottenham have been the better side for the majority part of the game but they see themselves level after a mistake from Pedro Porro resulted in a Bournemouth goal.

The right-back was in no hurry of releasing the ball and ended up losing possession after pressure from Vina. A quick exchange of passes between Vina, Billing, and Solanke before Vina got played through by the former Liverpool striker and Vina dinked it over the keeper exquisitely to make it 1-1.

What a great finish. Watch the goal below:

