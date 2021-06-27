FC Porto joins AC Milan in their pursuit of Palmeiras defender

The Copa America remains ongoing, but on their off-days, various players are securing their transfers for the 2021-22 season.

One player that can be on the move is Palmeiras defender Matías Viña. The 23-year-old is currently playing for the Uruguay national team but could be on the move to Europe.

According to TNT Sports, Porto would be willing to pay around €12-million for the Palmeiras defender. The report states that the Brazilian club is aware of the proposal and aims to raise about €8 million for Viña.

Porto’s offer on the table for Viña would meet and even exceed the amount that Palmeiras wants for their defender.

Viña has made 63 appearances for the Verdão scoring five goals and registering nine assists. The Uruguay international was part of the squad that has won the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian cup.

The Palmeiras defender is under contract until 2024, so the Brazilian side does have the leverage, but it appears Porto is willing to come in with an offer they can’t refuse.

AC Milan is among other clubs that have expressed interest in the defender.