Bukayo Saka has opted to drop teammate Oleksandr Zinchenko to his Fantasy Football Team’s bench for Gameweek 32.

That’s according to Football London, who have shared an image of the Arsenal winger’s Fantasy Team ahead of the Gunners’ upcoming London derby against David Moyes’ struggling West Ham on Sunday.

Although Saka’s Fantasy Team is not absolute confirmation that Zinchenko will not feature for Mikel Arteta at the London Stadium later on Sunday, it does raise questions about the Ukraine full-back’s availability.

Since joining the Gunners from defending champions Manchester City last summer, Zinchenko, who has started 22 Premier League games so far this season, has played an important role. However, arguably at fault for Liverpool’s last-gasp equaliser last weekend, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising to see the ex-Cityzen given Sunday afternoon off.

Sunday’s clash between West Ham and Arsenal is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

