“If they offer him the job” – Chris Sutton says Premier League manager will take the Tottenham job

BBC’s Chris Sutton has claimed that if Spurs offer Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi the job, he would take it in the summer.

Roberto De Zerbi is among the list of managers linked with the Tottenham job following the sacking of Antonio Conte.

Conte’s contract was due to expire at the end of the season regardless with no intentions of extending his current deal. But the outburst aimed at his players and club hierarchy post Southampton draw cut his stay at Tottenham short as he was let go soon after.

While Cristian Stellini has been named the interim manager, the club’s search for the replacement of Conte continues. And despite strong links with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique, De Zerbi is a name that keeps on being mentioned as well.

Speaking on the BBC Radio Show 606, he claimed that the Italian will take the job if offered. He said:

“He is going to go to Tottenham. “If they offer him the job, he is going to go to Tottenham, right?”

De Zerbi who has done a remarkable job at Brighton in a short time was involved in a heated confrontation with Cristian Stellini during Tottenham’s 2-1 win over them last week. There was also a big fight between the two benches which resulted in both the managers being sent off.

It remains to be seen whether the incident has left a sour taste in either of the parties and if it will have any bearing on his potential move to Spurs.