Big injury boost for Manchester United ahead of crucial match against Sevilla

Manchester United have received a huge boost ahead of their crucial quarter-final match against Sevilla.

Despite a disappointing 2-2 draw in the first leg, there is hope that the Red Devils can turn the tie around in the second leg.

Marcus Rashford, who has been United’s standout player this season, could make a return to the team for the second leg after missing the first game due to a groin injury. Alongside Rashford, Luke Shaw was also seen travelled with the team.

This news will be a huge boost for United, as Rashford’s pace and goal-scoring ability could make a big difference in the match.

However, it’s not all good news for United, as Marcel Sabitzer, who scored the two goals for United in the first leg, is a doubt after picking up an injury in the warm-up before the Nottingham Forest game.

Sabitzer will undergo a late fitness test to determine whether he can start the match. He is not the only player unavailable for the big game. United will also be without Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane who are also injured while Bruno Fernandes will be unavailable due to suspension.