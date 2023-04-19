Chelsea players seem to think that it’ll be former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann who ends up getting the job at Stamford Bridge.

However, it seems other sources close to the club deny that the German tactician is emerging as the runaway favourite for the role at the moment, according to the Telegraph.

Nagelsmann impressed at RB Leipzig and made a decent start at Bayern before struggling in his second season with the club, having recently been sacked by the Bavarian giants.

Now available, it’s not surprising that Nagelsmann appears to be a strong candidate for the Chelsea vacancy, and the Telegraph suggest that the club’s players believe it’ll be him who ends up coming in as the permanent successor to Graham Potter.

Still, it seems further talks will be held with Nagelsmann before coming to a decision, while former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino also seems to be in the frame after impressing in his interview.

As well as that, the Telegraph state that Luis Enrique and Ruben Amorim now look to be outsiders for the job.

Nagelsmann perhaps looks the most impressive candidate, though Pochettino’s strong work in the Premier League in the past could also surely end up working in his favour.