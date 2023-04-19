Report suggests Chelsea players think they know who’ll be the club’s next manager

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea players seem to think that it’ll be former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann who ends up getting the job at Stamford Bridge.

However, it seems other sources close to the club deny that the German tactician is emerging as the runaway favourite for the role at the moment, according to the Telegraph.

Nagelsmann impressed at RB Leipzig and made a decent start at Bayern before struggling in his second season with the club, having recently been sacked by the Bavarian giants.

Now available, it’s not surprising that Nagelsmann appears to be a strong candidate for the Chelsea vacancy, and the Telegraph suggest that the club’s players believe it’ll be him who ends up coming in as the permanent successor to Graham Potter.

Julian Nagelsmann to Chelsea?
More Stories / Latest News
Major development in Chelsea manager search could be good news for Tottenham
Video: AC Milan’s Rafael Leao can’t understand Jamie Carragher’s accent in hilarious exchange
Manchester City prepare new contract for Erling Haaland as Pep Guardiola deal secures his future

Still, it seems further talks will be held with Nagelsmann before coming to a decision, while former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino also seems to be in the frame after impressing in his interview.

As well as that, the Telegraph state that Luis Enrique and Ruben Amorim now look to be outsiders for the job.

Nagelsmann perhaps looks the most impressive candidate, though Pochettino’s strong work in the Premier League in the past could also surely end up working in his favour.

More Stories Julian Nagelsmann Todd Boehly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.