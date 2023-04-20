Newcastle decide to offload big money signing in order to raise funds for summer

The next transfer window is likely to be Newcastle United’s most important for some while, given that they’ve now supplanted themselves as genuine European contenders and need to continue to improve on the good work that Eddie Howe has done at the club to this point.

What appears to have worked well for the Magpies in terms of a recruitment drive, is that there has been a consistent evolution of the side rather then a revolution.

Players have been cherry picked for certain positions and brought in piecemeal rather than large numbers of players needing to be integrated at any one time.

It’s served the club well so far and on that basis there wouldn’t necessarily be any reason to change.

What it does mean of course is that as more new players are signed, others will need to be sold to balance out the squad, and give the owners some money in the bank to work with for Financial Fair Play.

Back in 2019, Sky Sports reported that the club signed Allan Saint-Maximin for £16.5m up front rising to £20m with add-ons.

The former Nice player put pen to paper on a six-year deal and he’s certainly been one of the most exciting players seen on Tyneside in some years.

However, it now seems that the fan favourite’s days at St. James’ Park are numbered as, according to talkSPORT, Newcastle are looking to cash in on the player in order to raise funds.