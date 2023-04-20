Video: Arsenal target scores in Europa League clash after 65 seconds

Arsenal target Moussa Diaby has given Bayer Leverkusen the lead in their Europa League clash with Union Saint-Gilloise after just 65 seconds.

The German side pounced on a defensive mistake before playing the French winger through on goal. The 23-year-old showed great composure and rounded the goalkeeper to slot into the empty net.

Diaby showed why several clubs are interested in him this summer, with one being Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners made contact with Bayer Leverkusen over a move for the French winger in January, but the Bundesliga outfit did not want to sell the 23-year-old mid-season, reported Sky Sports.

The North London club are said to be still interested in Diaby and will battle Newcastle for his signature during the upcoming transfer window, states the Express.

