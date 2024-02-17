Premier League defender picks Aston Villa star as his toughest opponent

Luton Town defender Teden Mengi has now opened up on the toughest attacker he has faced in the Premier League.

Choosing his most difficult opponent in the Premier League so far, Mengi picked the Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby. The defender revealed that people would have expected him to choose Mohamed Salah from Liverpool as his toughest opponent but Diaby caused him a lot of problems at Villa Park earlier in the season.

“(My toughest opponent) is called Diaby, at Aston Villa,” Mengi tells The Times. “You might think I would have said someone like a Liverpool player, but Diaby caused me so many problems at Villa Park.”

The winger joined Aston Villa for a fee of around £51 million at the start of the season and he has not been at his best so far. He has scored just one in his last 14 appearances for the Premier League club and he has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot.

However, he did impress against Luton and Mengi in particular. It will be interesting to see if he can regain his peak form in the coming weeks.

Aston Villa will be hoping to secure European qualification and they need their top players in red-hot form.