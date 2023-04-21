Chelsea eyeing up a part exchange deal to sign 23-year-old forward

Chelsea signed Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid at the start of the season.

The 23-year-old Portuguese international has done reasonably well at Stamford Bridge so far even though he has not been able to score goals consistently.

It appears that the London club is willing to sign the Atletico Madrid forward permanently at the end of the season. Felix is valued at €80 million and CMW claims that Chelsea are plotting a part exchange deal to bring down the asking price.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is currently on loan at Inter Milan and the 29-year-old Belgian striker has had a disappointing campaign so far. Inter Milan are unlikely to sign the player permanently in the summer and he is set to return to Stamford Bridge.

However, Lukaku does not have a future at Chelsea and the Blues will look to use him in a deal to sign Felix permanently.

It will be interesting to see if Atletico Madrid are willing to accept Lukaku and cash in return for Felix in the summer.

Felix has fallen down the pecking order at the Spanish club and he was forced to leave the club on loan in January. It is evident that he has no future under Diego Simeone and he needs to leave Atletico Madrid permanently as well.

The part exchange deal could benefit both clubs, and it remains to be seen whether they can pull it off.

Felix certainly has the potential to develop into a top-class attacker for Chelsea and he could be a key player for them next season.

The 23-year-old is still adapting to English football, and Chelsea will be hoping that he can add goals to his game in the coming months.