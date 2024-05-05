Chelsea make first contact with €90 million forward as swap deal discussed

Victor Osimhen’s future is attracting attention beyond just PSG, as French clubs may soon initiate talks with Napoli, while Chelsea has also made initial contact.

The Premier League club are exploring the possibility of an ambitious €80/90 million deal involving Romelu Lukaku and a young player, as per Di Marzio.

Lukaku is on the radar of Giovanni Manna, the prospective sporting director, who previously pursued him for Juventus in an exchange deal with Vlahovic. The key to any potential move lies in understanding the desires of both Osimhen and Lukaku, making their intentions a crucial factor in negotiations.

This update should be music to Chelsea supporter’s ears as they could be close to landing one of the finest goalscorers in Europe.

Chelsea could sign goal machine Victor Osimhen this summer

Since making the €70 million transfer to Napoli from Lille, the Nigerian international has emphatically bagged 75 goals in 130 games.

One thing Chelsea have lacked for quite a few years is a natural goalscorer, which has led to the Blues having to rely heavily on Cole Palmer’s goals throughout the campaign.

Meanwhile forwards such as Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk have flattered to deceive in front of goal on more than one occasion this term.

Of course the hopes of Mauricio Pochettino would be that Palmer can replicate his 20-goal Premier League return next season while also laying chances off to the aforementioned Victor Osimhen.

