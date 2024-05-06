Chelsea considering including attacker in Victor Osimhen offer

Chelsea’s interest in Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is well-documented.

The Blues have been linked with making a summer move for the Nigerian all year, but as the saga drags on, more and more clubs are entering the mix.

Paris Saint-Germain are expected to make Napoli an offer with Real Madrid and Arsenal also credited with having an interest, so for Chelsea, if they’re to bag their man, they’ll have to beat off some pretty hefty competition.

Chelsea hope to include Romelu Lukaku in offer for Victor Osimhen

Consequently, according to a recent report from Fichajes, keen to make Napoli an offer that will give them something to think about, the Blues are preparing a cash-plus-player offer.

Willing to include outcasted forward Romelu Lukaku in their offer, Chelsea are hopeful the Belgian striker’s availability can help them land 25-year-old Osimhen.

Still, despite the prospect of using Lukaku as ammunition, Osimhen wouldn’t come cheap.

The prolific African, who played an integral part in Napoli’s Serie A title win last season, is expected to cost over £100 million, and with Lukaku, who has spent the season on loan with Roma, valued at less than £30 million, the 30-year-old’s proposed inclusion would be nothing more than a useful sweetener.