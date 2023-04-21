Exclusive: Pundit suggests what Erik ten Hag should do with Man United’s ‘really good club man’ Maguire

It was an awful performance in Seville for a Manchester United side that would’ve arguably had aspirations of a Europa League title this season, and there was no hiding place for both David de Gea and Harry Maguire on the night.

Both the defender and the goalkeeper were culpable for Sevilla’s opener, with de Gea at fault for the second and third.

Neither player covered themselves in glory, and writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Stan Collymore believes that the time has come for Erik ten Hag to show both the door.

‘It’s time for David De Gea and Harry Maguire to go. If you’re Erik ten Hag you’re looking at where your weak links are and where you can improve with the added potential of the money from either the Qataris or Sir Jim Ratcliffe,’ Collymore wrote.

‘Harry Maguire, through no fault of his own, cost £80m because if you remember Virgil van Dijk cost £75m and everyone was like ‘whoever is sold next, that’s the par for the course price.’ The reality is he’s a very good club man who will give you a solid 7.5 or 8 out of 10, but when you’re looking at the very pointy end of big tournaments he perhaps just hasn’t quite got it.

‘I think with de Gea now, familiarity breeds contempt. He’s been there too long and Man United need fresh gloves. If you’re looking down the spine of the team; goalkeeper, central defender, main midfielder and striker, United have got Casemiro, a 9 out of 10 very good player in that midfield position, Rashford transitioning into being a striker – though I still think they should go for a Harry Kane – so the two positions I think that need strengthening are the central defender and goalkeeper.’

What will be disappointing for the Dutchman is the knowledge that his side were well on top in the first-leg of the tie and at 2-0 up, United could easily have gone on and scored more to end the tie as a contest before travelling to Spain.

The subsequent two own goals conceded and the calamitous nature of the three let in on Thursday has certainly given ten Hag much to ponder.

Collymore, however, does believe that Maguire in particular still has a lot to offer.

‘You don’t like to see people struggle on the big stage as they did against Sevilla, but I think that it was such a public and very glaring mistake that at least now ten Hag can go to the board and say we need to change it. Maguire would be excellent if he went to the tier of clubs underneath because you look at how progressive Brighton are, Villa are…clubs that I would say is upwardly mobile but not quite the finished article in terms of the top four. I think that Maguire still has plenty to offer that type of outfit and England as Gareth Southgate always picks him when he’s fit,’ he added.

‘I don’t think Man United should go back to Dean Henderson, they need a clean break. There are enough quality No.1’s out there now, particularly those that are good with their feet for example. Those goalkeepers in the 24/25/26 age range where United can say we’re buying someone fresh and new and this is going to be our goalkeeper for the next 10 years. They should be looking up and down the league. I know Emi Martinez has been rumoured but I don’t know if he’s the sort of keeper that Man United would go for. Obviously the likes of Meslier at Leeds has had a very, very difficult season at Leeds but he’s still a baby. Would he be someone they’d look to develop?’

Any clubs that are potentially interested in the England international are unlikely to pay anywhere close top the £80m that United forked out for Maguire, and that in itself could be a stumbling block this summer.

However, there’s no longer any doubt that his future belongs away from Old Trafford and after Thursday’s showing the player will understand that’s the best for all parties.