Stuart Pearce urges West Ham to sign Manchester United star

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

The England international has been quite mediocre for the Red Devils this season and he is no longer a regular starter for them.

The former Leicester City defender needs to leave Manchester United in order to play regular first in football and moving away from Old Trafford would be ideal for him.

Stuart Pearce believes that West Ham United should look to sign the defender at the end of the season.

The Hammers could certainly use defensive reinforcements in the summer and Maguire could be a useful addition to them.

"I think Harry Maguire's football is good, I don't think it's been awful for Manchester United!" ? Stuart shares why #AVFC, #WHUFC & #NUFC should consider #MUFC's Harry Maguire. ? pic.twitter.com/0JccQZL1tA — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 21, 2023

The Manchester United star was a key player for Leicester City and a move to West Ham could help him regain his form and confidence. Furthermore, West Ham’s conservative approach could be a good fit for the English defender. The Hammers tend to operate with a low block and Maguire would be more comfortable in a set-up like that.

There is no doubt that the England international could still be a very useful player for midtable clubs, and a move to West Ham could be ideal for all parties.