Moises Caicedo has said that a move to Real Madrid is his biggest dream as he continues to prove himself as one of the Premier League’s top midfield stars.

Caicedo has been one of Brighton’s most crucial players this season, but there was a chance that he could have been sold in late January with both Arsenal and Chelsea having bids turned down for the Ecuadorian’s signature three months ago according to Fabrizio Romano.

Amid the interest from the London sides, Caicedo released a statement admitting his desire to depart Brighton, but the Seagulls refused to sanction a move as he was then told to stay away from training until the beginning of February.

The midfielder’s statement was seemingly in vain though and looked to be a strange move from him as he ended up staying at the Amex and on March 3rd, he signed a new contract until 2027.

Now, Caicedo has spoken out on his desired future move, saying that Real Madrid is a team he would love to join.

“I’m doing things very well now; so why not join Real Madrid one day and win the Champions League? It’s my biggest dream,” Caicedo said to SER (via Football365).

“It’s very nice to see how Madrid plays and the personality that players like Vinicius, Camavinga, and Valverde have. I also really enjoy watching Kroos. To play for Madrid you have to work very hard.”

The 21-year old then revealed that pressure means very little to him and that playing in the Champions League is his ultimate target.

“The only thing I want is to have fun on the pitch. The pressure doesn’t affect me. What I want to do now is to win titles and listen to the Champions League anthem, it’s my next step. I might even cry when I hear it.”

Caicedo’s words certainly aren’t to be taken lightly and with the level of performances he has produced for Brighton this season, you wouldn’t bet against him moving to a European giant like Real Madrid in the near future.