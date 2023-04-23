Loic Bade is said to be a target for Tottenham this summer as the Premier League side look to shake up their defence for next season.

This is according to the Sunday Mirror (via HITC), who say that Bade and his impressive performances have caught the eye of Tottenham who are ready to make a move for him.

Bade is on loan at Sevilla with an option to buy from Rennes until the end of the season after the Frenchman’s first loan of the season to Nottingham Forest in July lasted just four months as he made zero appearances in England.

At Sevilla, Bade has produced some excellent performances, playing 16 times and scoring three goals, with one of those coming in his side’s 3-0 victory over Manchester United in the Europa League quarter-finals.

HITC say that Spurs are ready to pay £10million for the 23-year old, with the futures of Davinson Sanchez and Clement Lenglet uncertain ahead of the summer window.

After Spurs’ 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle earlier this afternoon, fans of the club will want absolutely anyone to come in and rejuvenate their backline.